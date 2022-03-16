DOE encourages work-from-home, four-day workweek schemes in light of high fuel prices

Apart from observing fuel-saving practices behind the wheel, one of the best ways to cut our expenses now that fuel prices are at an all-time high is to do away with our vehicles entirely. But of course, that’s not something all of us can afford, especially when a good chunk of the Metro Manila workforce is now starting to return to the office.

The Department of Energy (DOE), however, is encouraging companies to adopt a compressed workweek setup or even implement work-from-home arrangements even as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen up. The recommendations are ultimately aimed at helping workers reduce work-related expenses amid the continuously rising fuel prices.

“We also support yung panukala na four-day workweek at palawigin natin ang work-from-home at maiwasan ang pagbiyahe ng ating mga mamamayan,” said DOE secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Back then, it was heavy traffic that had all of us wanting to work from home. These days, it’s mostly the insanely high fuel prices. Frankly, we don’t know what’s worse. We just hope we start seeing those price rollbacks sooner rather than later.

