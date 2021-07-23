DOH confirms local transmission of Delta variant, calls for stricter border control

Still taking public transportation on the regular? Then you’ll want to make sure you’re extra careful moving forward, as the Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed the local transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In a statement, the DOH officially confirmed the Delta variant’s local transmission, calling for an intensified COVID-19 response and stricter border control measures to prevent another surge in cases.

“Following the phylogenetic analysis conducted by the University of the Philippines - Philippine Genome Center, and case investigation by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau and the regional and local epidemiology and surveillance units, clusters of Delta variant cases were seen to be linked to other local cases, therefore, exhibiting local transmission,” the agency said.

The DOH added that “enhanced COVID-19 response in areas where Delta variant cases were detected” have already been initiated, and is also advising the public to avoid all unnecessary travel and gatherings.

Continue reading below ↓

Prior to the DOH announcement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that it was ready to adjust transport capacity if deemed necessary by Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) community quarantine classifications. The agency is also reminding commuters to adhere to health and safety protocols during the pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Nagbigay din po ng striktong direktiba si Secretary Art Tugade para sa ating IACT at Road Sector na siguraduhing mahigpit ang ginagawang pag-enforce o pagpapatupad ng mga health protocols, sa pakikupagtulungan ng ating kapulisan at LGUs,” the DOTr said in a statement.

“Sa rails sector naman, mayroon tayong itinalagang mga transportation marshals upang masigurong sumusunod sa health protocols ang mga pasahero sa loob ng tren, maging sa mga istasyon.”

Hope for the best, but be prepared for the worst. As always, be sure to mask up and stay safe out there.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.