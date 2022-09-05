Metro Manila residents can now check via QR code if their school is near a bike lane

Do you ride your bike to school? Whether you’re a student, a teacher, or some other type of staff, riding a bicycle to school is one way to beat traffic and get around the metro. I mean, just look what happened with the traffic situation during the first day of face-to-face classes. But naturally, you want to know that you will be able to reach your destination while on two wheels safely.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has introduced a directory of bicycle lanes located near schools in Metro Manila. The service is available via QR code, as you can see in the social media post below. With this, cyclists can see if their school is near or covered by a protected bike lane. The directory is available in the form of a Google Sheets file, with each respective LGU in Metro Manila categorized in tabs down the bottom.

This guide will surely help cyclists traverse our capital’s troublesome roads a little easier. Will you, or anyone you know, be using this directory?

