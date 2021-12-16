DOTr, SMC officially unveil 18 new MRT-7 train cars

MRT-7 trains have arrived in multiple batches here in the Philippines over the past few months. Now, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and San Miguel Corporation (SMC) have officially unveiled the new train cars that will operate along the new rail line.

The DOTr and SMC pulled the wraps off the six train sets comprising 18 new train cars during a program held at the tracks along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City. SMC president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Ang was present during the ceremony.

“The MRT-7 is a vital cog in our long-term goal to develop an integrated and interconnected transportation system where people from all income levels can get around and beyond the metropolis, quickly and efficiently,” Ang said. “More than an affordable, reliable, and efficient means to move people, the MRT-7 signifies a turning point, in our resolve to promote equity and inclusivity across our cities. It’s a vehicle for opportunities, equity, and better quality of life for Filipinos.”

The 22km MRT-7 project will span 14 stations from North Avenue in Quezon City to the City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan. Once completed, the MRT-7 will connect directly to the existing LRT-1 and MRT-3 lines. SMC has procured 108 train cars or 36 train sets for this project and is eyeing to begin test runs by December 2022. If you want to see more of the new trains, you can watch the full ceremony below:

