Report: New driver’s license cards could arrive in one to two months

Well, what do you know? There’s a chance the Land Transportation Office (LTO) might actually able to bring in more driver’s license cards by July as it had initially hoped for.

According to a report by CNN Philippines, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has just awarded the bid for 5.2 million plastic cards to be used for driver’s licenses. The agency expects the first 500,000 pieces to arrive in 30 to 60 days.

PHOTO BY Echo Antonio

The DOTr also mentioned that the LTO only has 70,000 cards in its inventory, all of which are reserved for departing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). In any case, the validity of all driver’s licenses expiring from the end of April has been extended to October to cope with this shortage.

So, will you still be renewing your licenses anytime soon? Or will you be waiting for the new cards to arrive? Either way, if you need a guide on license renewal, you can check out this link.

