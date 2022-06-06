DOTr: Current, future transport projects will continue under next admin

In a matter of weeks, a new president will be sworn into office. Along with this, there’ll be a major shakeup for all agencies, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) included.

While there isn’t any announcement yet on who will be taking the reins at the DOTr next month, the potentially outgoing officials are now letting the public know that the agency’s ongoing and future projects will still push through with the next administration.

“Ang aming layunin ay ipakita ang mga programa ng DOTr Road Sector, LTO, at LTFRB na inilunsad upang mas maintindihan ng publiko at mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga ibang offices na ipakita ang mga planong magpapatuloy sa susunod na administration,” said DOTr undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor. “Nais naming ipaalam sa ating mga kababayan na ito ang mga programang inyong aabangan.”

The DOTr’s projects include the EDSA Greenways project, the Bus Rapid Transit, the Davao High Priority System, and the EDSA Busway. As for the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the initiatives include the continuous license-plate production and the Libreng Sakay under the Service Contracting Program.

