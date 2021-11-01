DOTr: No more plastic barriers in PUVs starting November 4

Last week, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that public utility vehicles (PUVs) may return to plying routes at 70% capacity beginning November 4. This, however, isn’t the only change commuters can expect when they head out on Thursday.

The agency has also announced that plastic barriers will no longer be required inside PUVs as well. This adjustment will also begin on November 4.

In a recent press conference, DOTr assistant secretary for road transport Steven Pastor said there are no medical findings that suggest plastic barriers are effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19 in public transport.

“Maaari na po ito tanggalin ng ating mga drivers at operators dahil wala rin hong medical findings yung aming pag-aaral na ito po ay makakaiwas po sa paghawa ng COVID-19,” Pastor bared, adding that the barriers might only serve as a surface for the virus to cling on.

So, there you have it. Don’t be surprised to see PUVs doing away with their plastic barriers in the coming days. Do you think this is a good move, or do you feel safer riding inside vehicles equipped with these measures? Let us know in the comments.

