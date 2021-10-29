DOTr: PUVs can operate at 70% capacity starting November 4

The Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) proposal to increase the capacity of public transport vehicles in the capital has been approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

According to the agency’s latest statement, it will be implementing a gradual increase in passenger capacity for both road- and rail-based transport networks. Starting Monday, November 4, 2021, public utility vehicles and trains will be allowed to operate at 70% capacity.

“This is a welcome development considering the burden on our PUV drivers and operators of implementing the limited passenger capacity rule, which was aggravated by recent fuel price hikes,” said DOTr assistant secretary Mark Steven Pastor. “Ito pong mga paraan na ito ay magiging malaking tulong sa ating mga tsuper ng pampublikong sasakyan.”

The DOTr has yet to provide a specific timeline as to when the capacity will go back up to 100%, though it did confirm that it will work with relevant attached agencies and issue memoranda regarding the matter. This pilot implementation will only last for one month, so we can expect to hear updates from the DOTr real soon.

What do you think of these developments, commuters? Do you still think this is a good idea, or would you rather see a fare hike instead?

