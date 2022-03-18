New PNR Clark Phase 1 train set can ferry 2,228 passengers at a time, run at 120kph

The first rolling stock of the PNR Clark Phase 1 under the North-South Commuter Railway project arrived in the Philippines back in November. Today, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has fully unveiled this set to the public.

The eight-car train set is supposedly the longest electric multiple unit in the country to date, spanning 160 meters long. It can ferry about 2,228 at a time and can operate at speeds of up to 120kph. LCD screens are also equipped inside the trains for passenger guidance and information, and CCTV systems will be put in place.

Continue reading below ↓

The DOTr says 12 more sets of these eight-car rolling stocks are set to arrive within the year. Once PNR Clark Phase 1 is completed, it is expected to reduce travel time from Tutuban in Manila City to Malolos City in Bulacan from one hour and 30 minutes to just 30 minutes. It will be part of the bigger NSCR project that stretches 147km long with 37 stations and 464 train cars in total.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.