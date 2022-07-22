DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista tests positive for COVID-19

New Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Jaime Bautista has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency has just reported.

The DOTr’s public relations team notified us via Viber: “Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista has tested positive for COVID-19. He is now in isolation, and is exhibiting mild symptoms of headache and cough. However, Secretary Bautista will continue to perform his duties, and will be in constant communication with his staff.”

The news comes less than a month since Bautista took his post. For his job alone, as Bautista has had to go to several places around the metro over the past few weeks, even taking public transport as an experiment in the process.

Anyway, as for the rest of us, this should serve as a stern reminder that we must be extra cautious whenever we’re out and about, especially in the metro. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has been rising—let’s try our best not to add to the tally further.

