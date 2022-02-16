DPWH: 394 projects completed in NCR last year

As with the year before it, infrastructure was among the Philippine government’s main selling points in 2021. Some of the big-ticket projects that came to fruition in the National Capital Region last year include the BGC-Ortigas Bridge and new Rockwell Bridge—both of which are just the tip of the icebergs when it comes to boxes ticked off the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) checklist.

According to the DPWH, a total of 394 projects were completed in the NCR in 2021. The figure covers a wide range of infrastructure programs—everything from new bridges to newly-installed bike lanes along major thoroughfares.

DPWH 2021 project completion

The count also includes newly-constructed facilities like a multi-purpose building for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and several Metro Manila COVID-19 quarantine facilities, as well as support programs for the youth and unemployed and dredging operations.

In a statement, DPWH-NCR director Abel Canlas expressed his agency’s pride over having served the region with country’s largest population.

“2021 is a year of many milestones for the DPWH-NCR. We were able to implement vital infrastructure projects and programs that are responsive to the special needs of the region with the biggest population,” he said.

So, what’s next? Well, for 2022 the DPWH says one of the goals is to propose the transfer of all NCR cable lines underground and to further look to the country’s neighbors for best practices to follow. Are you satisfied with the DPWH-NCR’s performance last year?

