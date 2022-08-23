A new four-lane flyover will rise in Pilar, Bataan to ease highway traffic

The infrastructure push across the country continues. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just shared that it has just begun construction of the new Ala-Uli Steel Flyover in Bataan.

This new four-lane flyover located in the Municipality of Pilar will seek to ease up traffic at the Governor J.J. Linao National Road-Roman Superhighway intersection. The entire structure will measure 607.75m long and 17.3m wide.

The Roman Superhighway, formerly known as the Bataan Provincial Highway, is said to be one of the busiest roads in the province, as it caters not just to motorcycles and cars but also to large trucks daily.

The new flyover is expected to reduce road congestion and “further boost the economic potential” of Bataan, as it will improve the transport of goods and encourage tourists to visit various destinations in the province.

The flyover project is set to be completed in 18 months.

More photos of the new flyover in Pilar, Bataan:

