DPWH is reblocking several roads in Quezon City this long weekend

Another week and another round of road reblocking is underway in Metro Manila. The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has cleared the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct asphalt overlaying and rotomilling.

All reblocking works take place in Quezon City and started Thursday, April 27, 2023. Residents and motorists visiting the city will expect heavy traffic. With that, the MMDA advises motorists to look for alternate routes.

Listed below are the affected areas:

Balete Dr. from Mabolo St. to Bougainvilla St. Repair is until 5am of May 2.

C-5 E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. Southbound from fronting Unioil Gasoline Station to fronting Be Safe MD INC. Repair is until 5am of May 2.

Arayat St. from Cristobal St. to Malabito St. Repair is until 5am of May 2.

BIR Road Southbound, Quezon Avenue to East Avenue (1st-2nd lane). Repair is until 5am of May 3.

Kalayaan Ave. (Westbound) from V. Luna Kamias Rd. Repair is until 5am of May 5.

Boni Serrano Flyover Northbound and Southbound. Repair is from 10pm, April 29 until 5am of May 5.

