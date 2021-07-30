The new P1.46-B Rockwell Bridge has finally been opened

So it looks like the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) was able to meet its adjusted timeline for the new Rockwell Bridge after all.

The new piece of infrastructure, which is also referred to as the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, was opened at exactly 12:01am today. Work on the new bridge began in 2019, with construction initially expected to last 30 months. Total cost? P1.46 billion—although it is worth noting that this, like the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge being built in Manila, was funded via a grant by the People’s Republic of China.

With four lanes and a total length of 506.46 meters, the new Rockwell Bridge connects Makati City to Mandaluyong City and is expected to alleviate traffic along EDSA by serving as an alternate route between the two cities. It’s being estimated to serve up to 50,000 vehicles on a daily basis, and it also features sidewalks that allow pedestrians to cross the Pasig River.

No doubt EDSA could use a breather right about now. Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) bared that the major thoroughfare is now reaching pre-pandemic levels of vehicle volume—around 399,000 cars per day. Expect this figure to rise further as the economy continues to open up.

We’ll share driving impressions of the newly-opened Rockwell Bridge as soon as we get the chance to drive over it. Think you’ll be able to use this thing on the regular? Let us know in the comments.

