Motoring News

Motorists can now use the new 6.405km Tacloban City Bypass Road in Leyte

The road project has been officially inaugurated
by TopGear.com.ph | 4 hours ago
DPWH tacloban bypass road, DPWH tacloban bypass road project inauguration
PHOTO: DPWH

Motorists from Tacloban will now have an easier time going around their city, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has officially opened a new bypass road project in the area.

The newly inaugurated Tacloban City Bypass Road is a 6.405km road network along Daang Maharlika that connects Barangay Nula-Tula and Barangay Caibaan. It seeks to facilitate faster and more efficient travel in the city. The new road spans four lanes in total, and it also includes drainage- and slope-protection structures.

DPWH tacloban bypass road, DPWH tacloban bypass road project inauguration

Continue reading below ↓

The new road is expected to decongest traffic along Daang Maharlika, ultimately bolstering the potential for development in the city as well as the province of Leyte. The DPWH says the Tacloban City Bypass Road will be able to service at least a thousand motorists per day.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.

Read Next
Newly inaugurated LTO Lipa District Office can serve 600-800 clients per day
View other articles about:
Read the Story →
PHOTO: DPWH

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

    Retake this Poll

    • Quiz Results
    Take this Quiz Again

    • TGP Rating:
    /20

    Starts at ₱

    TGP Rating:
    /20
    Starts at ₱