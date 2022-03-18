Motorists can now use the new 6.405km Tacloban City Bypass Road in Leyte

Motorists from Tacloban will now have an easier time going around their city, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has officially opened a new bypass road project in the area.

The newly inaugurated Tacloban City Bypass Road is a 6.405km road network along Daang Maharlika that connects Barangay Nula-Tula and Barangay Caibaan. It seeks to facilitate faster and more efficient travel in the city. The new road spans four lanes in total, and it also includes drainage- and slope-protection structures.

PHOTO BY DPWH

The new road is expected to decongest traffic along Daang Maharlika, ultimately bolstering the potential for development in the city as well as the province of Leyte. The DPWH says the Tacloban City Bypass Road will be able to service at least a thousand motorists per day.

