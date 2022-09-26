Typhoon ‘Karding’ leaves four of Luzon’s national roads impassable

Planning to push through with that road trip you had planned now that Typhoon Noru—labeled locally as Typhoon Karding—is on its way out? You’ll probably want to hold off on that idea first.

While the worst of Typhoon Karding may have already passed, it might still be a while before the local infrastructure affected is able to recover. In particular, Karding left four major national roads impassable after it struck over the weekend.

Reports released by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) earlier today indicate that the following national roads are impassable:

Kennon Road, Benguet Nueva Ecija-Aurora Road, Aurora Ternate-Nasugbu Road, Cavite Manila North Road section in Sitio Banquero, Pagudpud

Warning signs and barricades have already been set up and, according to DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan, clearing operations are already being conducted.

Oh, and in case you missed it, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the number coding scheme is suspended today, September 26. Makati City, which has a separate implementation of the number coding scheme, has announced a suspension as well.

So yeah, it still isn’t entirely safe to hit the road yet. Drive safe out there, guys.

