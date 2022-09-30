Validity of driver’s licenses expired in August, September extended until October 31

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced yesterday that the registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8 will be extended for yet another month. Now, the agency has confirmed that it will be doing the same for licenses and permits.

According to the latest advisory, all driver’s licenses, student permits, conductor’s licenses, and medical certificates that expired in August and September 2022 will remain valid until October 31, 2022.

The LTO previously floated the idea of reducing the costs of seminars and exams for license renewals, but the agency has yet to provide us with any updates on that. In any case, if you’re looking to renew your driver’s license anytime soon, then check out this detailed guide of ours. You can also check out the official LTO advisory.

