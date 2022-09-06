Easytrip to intensify sticker, card replacements; open one-stop shops for customers

Easytrip users, expect to see some improvements with the RFID system over the next few months. Easytrip Services Corporation has announced that it will be implementing various upgrades throughout the second half of 2022.

The company will intensify its RFID sticker and card replacement program for damaged or defective stickers. The new Neology stickers have a higher readability rate and are now available for motorists in need of new stickers.

Those with unreadable stickers with positive account balances may get their replacements at the Balintawak, Balagtas, Bocaue, Tabang, San Fernando, Tarlac, and Tipo toll lanes on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the Parañaque and Kawit toll lanes on the Manila-Cavite Expressway (Cavitex). Those with negative account balances must go to the nearest Easytrip RFID station.

In addition to these, Easytrip will be rolling out its new auto-SOA service that automatically sends customers electronic statements of account via their registered email address every first and second week of the month. The SOA contains records of all transactions. This service will be free of charge.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Easytrip will also put up a number of RFID stations that will serve as one-stop shops for Easytrip customers. These will be located at NLEX Balintawak, NLEX Tabang, San Fernando, and CALAX Greenfield.

Lastly, myeasytrip users will be migrated to the MPT DriveHub app, a dedicated mobile application for both Android and iOS users. Said app provides services such as roadside assistance, RFID load management, and toll-fee computations.

“At Easytrip, we are continuously innovating—creating and enhancing programs for better customer experience,” said Easytrip president and general manager Jack Coson. “Each initiative contributes to the big picture of meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Adapting to the shift in the motorists’ toll collection preference, we see through our commitment to deliver efficient, effective, and modern mobility solutions, one program at a time.”

