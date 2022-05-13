MPTC updates Easytrip station and customer service center hours down south

Easytrip customers, you’re going to want to listen up. Metro Pacific Tollways (MPTC) and the Easytrip Corporation has announced new operating hours for its Easytrip stations and customer service center down south.

Effective June 1, 2022, the following will be MPTC’s new Easytrip station and customer service hours:

Easytrip station and customer service operating hours

CAVITEX Customer Service Center (Cavite-bound) – Monday to Sunday, 5am to 12am CAVITEX Customer Service Center (Manila-bound) – Monday to Sunday, 5am to 12am C5 Customer Service Center tent – Monday to Sunday, 5am to 10pm CALAX Customer Service Center – Monday to Sunday, 5am to 10pm and 24/7 reloading Shell Putatan – Friday to Wednesday, 8:30am to 5:30pm Longos Bacoor – Friday to Wednesday, 6am to 6pm Shell Magallanes – Friday to Wednesday, 8:30am to 5:30pm

The Easytrip Corporation is reminding motorists to keep these new operating hours in mind when scheduling visits. Spread the word, guys.

