Effective today, 8 Easytrip stations are officially closed

Easytrip RFID users, take note. Easytrip Services Corporation has announced that eight of its stations are closed effective today, July 8.

These stations are located along northern tollways including the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX). The list is as follows:

Karuhatan Easytrip Tent

Sta. Rita Easytrip Tent

Bocaue Barrier AOVP

Balagtas Tent at Plaridel Bypass Road

Marilao Easytrip Tent

PTT SCTEX

Total SFEX2 - Subic-bound

San Fernando Easytrip Tent Southbound Entry

For those of you who need to reload your accounts, as well as those who wish to have RFIDs installed, you’ll have to head to other sites. The company has enumerated the following:

Shell Balagtas NB

Mindanao Easytrip Tent

Balintawak Easytrip Tent

Angeles Easytrip Tent

Petron Marilao NB

NLEX Drive & Dine

Balintawak AOVP

San Fernando CSC

Petron Balagtas SB

Valenzuela Lane/CSC

Seaoil SCTEX

Tabang Easytrip Tent

Total SFEX 1 - Manila-bound

Petron Lakeshore

There are also other ways to reload your Easytrip accounts—you can read more on that here. In addition, you can also now use your Smart or TNT mobile load to top up your accounts. Be advised, motorists.

