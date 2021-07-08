Effective today, 8 Easytrip stations are officially closed

Easytrip RFID users, take note. Easytrip Services Corporation has announced that eight of its stations are closed effective today, July 8.
These stations are located along northern tollways including the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX). The list is as follows:
- Karuhatan Easytrip Tent
- Sta. Rita Easytrip Tent
- Bocaue Barrier AOVP
- Balagtas Tent at Plaridel Bypass Road
- Marilao Easytrip Tent
- PTT SCTEX
- Total SFEX2 - Subic-bound
- San Fernando Easytrip Tent Southbound Entry
For those of you who need to reload your accounts, as well as those who wish to have RFIDs installed, you’ll have to head to other sites. The company has enumerated the following:
- Shell Balagtas NB
- Mindanao Easytrip Tent
- Balintawak Easytrip Tent
- Angeles Easytrip Tent
- Petron Marilao NB
- NLEX Drive & Dine
- Balintawak AOVP
- San Fernando CSC
- Petron Balagtas SB
- Valenzuela Lane/CSC
- Seaoil SCTEX
- Tabang Easytrip Tent
- Total SFEX 1 - Manila-bound
- Petron Lakeshore
There are also other ways to reload your Easytrip accounts—you can read more on that here. In addition, you can also now use your Smart or TNT mobile load to top up your accounts. Be advised, motorists.
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.