Here’s where to enroll Easytrip RFIDs for use on Autosweep-only tollways

It was announced at the end of December that there will be partial interoperability of Easytrip RFIDs on Autosweep-only tollways this month. Well, we know a lot of you have been waiting for this one, so here you go.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that Easytrip account holders may now use their RFID stickers in lieu of Autosweep tags when passing through Skyway (Stages 1, 2, and 3), NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR Tollway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX). Easytrip tags must be registered to enable this, however.

“How do I register my Easytrip tag?” Good question. The DOTr has shared the full list of enrollment sites available. You can check them out below. As for motorists with both Easytrip and Autosweep tags installed on their vehicles, you won’t need any registration whatsoever.

Easytrip RFID registration locations:

Skyway

SLEX

STAR Tollway

TPLEX

C5 Office

Petron Commerce

Petron Dasmarinas

Petron La Vista

Shell Magallanes

Calamba CSC

SLEX Greenfields

Southwoods NB

Sta. Rosa NB

Petron KM 44 NB

Petron San Pedro

Mamplasan SB Exit

Star Toll Lipa CSC

Petron Lipa

Petron Malvar

RFID Tplex Office

Petron Pura SB

Petron Pura NB

