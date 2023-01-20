Here’s where to enroll Easytrip RFIDs for use on Autosweep-only tollways

It was announced at the end of December that there will be partial interoperability of Easytrip RFIDs on Autosweep-only tollways this month. Well, we know a lot of you have been waiting for this one, so here you go.
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced that Easytrip account holders may now use their RFID stickers in lieu of Autosweep tags when passing through Skyway (Stages 1, 2, and 3), NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), STAR Tollway, and Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX). Easytrip tags must be registered to enable this, however.
“How do I register my Easytrip tag?” Good question. The DOTr has shared the full list of enrollment sites available. You can check them out below. As for motorists with both Easytrip and Autosweep tags installed on their vehicles, you won’t need any registration whatsoever.
Easytrip RFID registration locations:
- Skyway
- SLEX
- STAR Tollway
- TPLEX
- C5 Office
- Petron Commerce
- Petron Dasmarinas
- Petron La Vista
- Shell Magallanes
- Calamba CSC
- SLEX Greenfields
- Southwoods NB
- Sta. Rosa NB
- Petron KM 44 NB
- Petron San Pedro
- Mamplasan SB Exit
- Star Toll Lipa CSC
- Petron Lipa
- Petron Malvar
- RFID Tplex Office
- Petron Pura SB
- Petron Pura NB