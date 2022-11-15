Libreng Sakay for EDSA Busway commuters will be available 24/7 in December

Heads up, commuters—the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) have some good news for you.

The Libreng Sakay program for the EDSA Busway will be available 24/7 from December 1 to December 31, 2022. This is part of the agency’s preparations for the Christmas rush in the hopes of mitigating traffic for motorists and commuters alike.

“Ang inisyatibong ito ng DOTr at LTFRB ay paraan upang siguruhin na may masasakyan ang lahat ng ating mga pasahero beyond the usual operating hours sa EDSA Busway. Bukod sa hindi na nila kailangang isipin ang pamasahe, makasisiguro rin sila na mabilis ang kanilang magiging pagbyahe,

With assistance from the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (IACT), the DOTr is also ramping up its security measures now that the Busway will be operating 24/7.

“Pangunahing konsiderasyon natin ay ang kaligtasan ng ating mga pasahero,” said DOTr undersecretary for road transport and infrastructure Mark Steven Pastor “Bago pa simulan ang 24/7 operations, paghahandaan na ito ng ating traffic enforcers mula sa I-ACT upang tiyaking magiging matiwasay ang pagsakay at pagbaba ng bawat komyuter sa EDSA Busway, lalo na ngayon na inaasahan nating mas tataas ang ridership ngayong buwan ng Disyembre.”

How do you think these changes will affect your commute, readers?

EDSA Busway Libreng Sakay to become available 24/7 in December:

