Good news, EDSA Busway commuters: Free rides for APORs are back

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) have confirmed the return of the Libreng Sakay program for the EDSA Busway.

The announcement was made following the approval of the Service Contracting Program Phase III. Said program was given a P7-billion budget under the General Appropriations Act 2022. According to the LTFRB, 515 out of the 532 registered public utility buses under the EDSA Busway will be providing free rides to commuters.

All authorized persons outside of residence (APORs), including healthcare workers and frontliners, will be entitled to the free rides. The EDSA Busway will still operate from 4am to 11pm. The LTFRB also mentioned that more bus routes around the metro, as well as free rides for commuters, will be made available in the coming days.

