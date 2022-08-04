DOTr opens Roxas Boulevard, Taft Avenue EDSA Busway stations

The EDSA Busway has been the subject of much criticism lately, especially after reports came out that less than half of the busway’s capacity was being utilized during rush hour. Today is a bit different, though, as we have some good news regarding the EDSA Carousel: two new stations have just opened up in the metro.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier today officially integrated the new Roxas Boulevard and Taft Avenue Busway stations. These are now the two southernmost stops of the EDSA Carousel.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

New bill establishing LTO-accredited rider clubs requires membership among motorbike owners

‘Kagawad’ and ‘#1 lodi’ fall victim to MMDA’s clampdown on illegal license plates

“Dito po sa Department of Transportation hindi po tayo titigil,” said DOTr secretary Jaime Bautista. “Mag-iisip tayo ng paraan para magkaroon po ng accessible, affordable, convenient and safe travel para sa ating lahat.”

What do you think of these developments, commuters? How will the new EDSA Busway stations help you in your daily commute? You can check out more photos below.

Continue reading below ↓

More photos of the new Roxas Boulevard and Taft Avenue EDSA Busway stations:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓









Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.