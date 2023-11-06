Higher fines for EDSA Busway violators to be imposed starting November 13

Last week, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that it is set to increase the fines for EDSA Busway violators. Now, the agency has a start date for the new guidelines: November 13.

Beginning next Monday, unauthorized motorists who use the EDSA Carousel lanes will be apprehended and charged with much, much heftier fines. In case you missed it, here’s the breakdown again for you:

Increased fines for EDSA Busway violators

First offense – P5,000 Second offense – P10,000, plus one-month suspension of driver’s license and mandatory road safety seminar Third offense – P20,000, plus one-year suspension of driver’s license Fourth offense – P30,000, plus possible revocation of driver’s license

The increased fines apply to both private and public utility vehicles. The MMDA says the new fines are for the safety of motorists as well as the seamless travel of city buses plying the bus lanes.

Unfortunately, there were reports of motorists speeding off after getting flagged down on the busway. MMDA acting chairman Atty. Don Artes said these people will be reported to the Land Transportation Office and the penalties will be imposed on the vehicle owners. So, if you often lend out your car to people, make sure you’re lending it out to the right people.

What say you, readers? Do you think the stiffer fines will help keep erring motorists out of the EDSA Busway?