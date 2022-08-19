Two new stations confirmed, 650-bus max capacity pushed for EDSA Carousel

After securing the P1.4 billion budget to continue providing free rides until December 2022, the EDSA Carousel could now be getting more buses to service the route, to shorten waiting times and accommodate a higher number of users once the school year starts.

From 550 buses, the maximum capacity could be increased to 650 buses, said Department of Transportation (DOTr) undersecretary Timothy John Batan during a press briefing yesterday, August 18.

“Yun pong operator ay itataas yung bilang ng mga bus mula po sa 550 paakyat sa 650. So nagdadagdag na po tayo ng bus units diyan,” Batan said.

Two new stations are also being set up at Tramo and Ayala Avenue . Currently, there are 18 stops (15 median stations, three outer-lanes stations) along the route. The stations at Roxas Boulevard and Taft Avenue were opened earlier this month.

PHOTO BY DOTr

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory board has also authorized the reopening of 133 bus, jeepney, and UV Express routes that had been unoperational during the pandemic. And of course, number coding during the morning hours has made a comeback, all in time for the start of classes on August 22.

