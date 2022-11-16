EDSA Carousel Ayala Station (Southbound) to be relocated to One Ayala on November 19

More news for commuters who get around the metro via the EDSA Busway regularly. Following yesterday’s announcement of the 24/7 Libreng Sakay perks, we’ve now learned that the Ayala Station will be relocated to the new One Ayala Terminal on Saturday, November 19.

The One Ayala Terminal is an intermodal transport hub located on the corner of EDSA and Ayala Avenue. It connects directly to the MRT-3 Ayala Station and features covered and elevated walkways for commuters.

Earlier this year, Ayala Malls also relocated the point-to-point bus stations in Makati City to One Ayala. The 309,000sqm (floor area) three-floor terminal will also serve southbound buses, AUVs, and modern jeepneys once it is fully operational.

How will these changes affect your daily commute, readers?

EDSA Carousel Ayala Station at the new One Ayala Terminal:

