EDSA-Timog Flyover southbound closed for immediate repairs after cracks surface

Great. As if the traffic situation around the Kamuning area wasn’t bad enough already.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the southbound side of the EDSA-Timog Flyover has been closed. This comes after “large potholes and cracks” were spotted on the structure last night.

Two lanes on the southbound side of the flyover are now closed. According to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the repairs will take one week and entails replacing the structure’s decks slab. Only one lane is now passable, but this is exclusively for buses.

The MMDA is now advising motorists to take alternate routes instead. Nearby options include Scout Borromeo Street, Eugenio Lopez Drive, and the service road below.

If you pass through the area regularly, you know how big of a deal this closure is going to be over the course of the next week—but it’s very much necessary. Authorities are going to have their hands full trying to manage all the motorists squeezing into the service road during this period, so avoid it entirely if you can.

EDSA-Timog Flyover closed for one week:

