PH Elections 2022: These malls are open on May 9

Malls will open later than usual
by Pia Regalado for Reportr.World | 5 hours ago
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Several malls in Metro Manila will have shorter operating hours starting noon on May 9, 2022, to encourage Filipinos to vote.

Some 65.7 million Filipinos are expected to throng polling precincts to decide who will lead the Philippines out of the pandemic. Polling precincts are open from 6am to 7pm to accommodate voters in the first election season during the pandemic.

Here’s the list of Election Day mall hours for May 9, 2022:

1) SM Supermalls

Mall hours will be from 12pm to 9pm.

2) Ayala Malls

Trinoma

Greenbelt

Glorietta

Ayala Malls Feliz

3) Power Plant Mall

3) Megaworld Malls

12pm to 8pm

  • San Lorenzo Place Mall
  • Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang
  • Three Central

12pm to 9pm

  • Forbes Town
  • Lucky Chinatown
  • Arcovia City
  • The Clubhouse at Temple Drive
  • Broadway Centrum
  • Alabang West Parade
  • California Garden Square

12pm to 10pm

  • Eastwood City
  • Eastwood Mall
  • Uptown Bonifacio
  • Venice Grand Canal
12pm to 11pm

  • Newport Mall

NOTE: This article first appeared on .

PHOTO: Shutterstock

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

