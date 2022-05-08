PH Elections 2022: These malls are open on May 9

Several malls in Metro Manila will have shorter operating hours starting noon on May 9, 2022, to encourage Filipinos to vote.
Some 65.7 million Filipinos are expected to throng polling precincts to decide who will lead the Philippines out of the pandemic. Polling precincts are open from 6am to 7pm to accommodate voters in the first election season during the pandemic.
NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:
MMDA: The number coding scheme will be suspended on May 9
Here’s our transportation wish list for the next PH government
Here’s the list of Election Day mall hours for May 9, 2022:
1) SM Supermalls
Mall hours will be from 12pm to 9pm.
2) Ayala Malls
Trinoma
Greenbelt
Glorietta
Ayala Malls Feliz
3) Power Plant Mall
3) Megaworld Malls
12pm to 8pm
- San Lorenzo Place Mall
- Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang
- Three Central
12pm to 9pm
- Forbes Town
- Lucky Chinatown
- Arcovia City
- The Clubhouse at Temple Drive
- Broadway Centrum
- Alabang West Parade
- California Garden Square
12pm to 10pm
- Eastwood City
- Eastwood Mall
- Uptown Bonifacio
- Venice Grand Canal
12pm to 11pm
- Newport Mall
NOTE: This article first appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made.
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.