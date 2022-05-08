PH Elections 2022: These malls are open on May 9

Several malls in Metro Manila will have shorter operating hours starting noon on May 9, 2022, to encourage Filipinos to vote.

Some 65.7 million Filipinos are expected to throng polling precincts to decide who will lead the Philippines out of the pandemic. Polling precincts are open from 6am to 7pm to accommodate voters in the first election season during the pandemic.

Here’s the list of Election Day mall hours for May 9, 2022:

1) SM Supermalls

Mall hours will be from 12pm to 9pm.

2) Ayala Malls

Trinoma

Greenbelt

Glorietta

Ayala Malls Feliz

3) Power Plant Mall

3) Megaworld Malls

12pm to 8pm

San Lorenzo Place Mall

Greenhouse at Village Square Alabang

Three Central

12pm to 9pm

Forbes Town

Lucky Chinatown

Arcovia City

The Clubhouse at Temple Drive

Broadway Centrum

Alabang West Parade

California Garden Square

12pm to 10pm

Eastwood City

Eastwood Mall

Uptown Bonifacio

Venice Grand Canal

12pm to 11pm

Newport Mall

