Watch: A roundtrip through the newly opened Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge

After a bit of a wait, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has finally opened the new Rockwell Bridge, also known as the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge. We know a lot of you are eager to try the bridge out. We’re looking forward to seeing it for ourselves, too.

Fortunately, Summit Media senior account manager Lucas Reyes—a friend of Top Gear Philippines’—was already able to try the Rockwell Bridge out. Reyes recently rode through the newly opened viaduct aboard his Honda Rebel and was kind enough to share his short trip via his YouTube channel, Tormots.

Unlike the recent drive-through video we shared on this space, Reyes’ footage gives a clear, wide view of the road. What’s more, he also went both ways, giving us the full experience. Anyway, you can just proceed to watching the full clip below:

The 506.46m bridge connects Makati City to Mandaluyong City and is expected to serve up to 50,000 vehicles daily. As we’ve said before, we’ll share our impressions of the Rockwell Bridge once we do get to try it out, so watch this space. Likewise, if you’ve driven through it already, feel free to share your experience in the comments.

