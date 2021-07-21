Watch: Here’s what it’s like to drive over the new Rockwell Bridge

Looking forward to trying out the new Rockwell Bridge? Yeah, so are we. Unfortunately, the structure’s opening has been moved to August instead of within July. But that doesn’t mean we’re looking forward to using it to avoid EDSA traffic any less.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) head Mark Villar recently posted a quick preview of the new piece of infrastructure, also referred to as the Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, on his Facebook page.

“Nandito ako sa Mandaluyong side ng Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge. Ito ang magiging first drive natin. So ang labas po ng Estrella Pantaleon sa Mandaluyong ay Barangka and Pantaleon,” Villar explains in his video. Watch:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Nandito ako sa dulo, at ngayong pupunta tayo sa ramp. Madadaanan na, halos tapos na itong bridge, almost 100%. Ang target po namin is the first week of August,” he added, sharing the agency’s new timetable for the project.

Villar also points out the sidewalks being constructed on the bridge, saying: “May malawak na sidewalks para sa pedestrians, pwede niyo gamitin itong bridge.” At the very least, it looks like the Rockwell Bridge will give pedestrians an easier time than the BGC-Ortigas Bridge that opened in June.

The new Rockwell Bridge has four lanes, spans 506 meters, and is expected to accommodate up to 50,000 vehicles per day. If the structure is as good an alternate route as the DPWH hypes it up to be, it should cut travel time Mandaluyong and Makati City down to just 12 minutes. Let us know in the comments how well you think it will serve its purpose.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.