Pedestrians planning to use the BGC-Ortigas Bridge might be in for quite a climb

It looks like using the newly opened BGC-Ortigas Bridge isn’t going to be as straightforward as advertised—at least if you’re a pedestrian.

Images showing steps being built for pedestrians to climb up onto the new piece of infrastructure recently popped up on social media. Judging by how high up the point of entry will be, as the main image shows, it appears those of us without motorized transportation will be in for quite a climb if we want to cross Pasig River this way.

PHOTO BY Angela Bayona

Continue reading below ↓

The issue? Well, there are sidewalks toward both ends as well as on the main portion of the bridge crossing the river, but there are sections where the pedestrian walkway gets cut off abruptly. There’s even a large ‘no pedestrians’ sign there for good measure. Hence the need for a separate entry point.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Angela Bayona

Continue reading below ↓

It’s entirely possible that the sidewalk on the bridge itself will eventually be connected to where it lands on both sides. We’ve reached out to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) regarding access points for pedestrians on the BGC-Ortigas Bridge, but are still awaiting a reply.

If these steps will indeed be the only access point to the bridge’s sidewalk, though...well, time for us to start exercising? Let us know what you think of this in the comments.

PHOTO BY Angela Bayona

Continue reading below ↓





PHOTO BY Angela Bayona

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.