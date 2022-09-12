Use of face masks outdoors now optional, to remain mandatory inside PUVs

The COVID-19 situation appears to be steadily improving over the past several months. So much so that the government has now made the use of face masks optional outdoors.

According to an article by reportr, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has now signed Executive Order No. 3, which states that the voluntary wearing of face masks in open spaces is allowed as long as the area is not crowded and is well-ventilated.

The use of face masks indoors, in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained, and inside public transport remains mandatory. The latter is something that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) agrees with, as it recently shared a statement to reaffirm that it favors the mandatory use of face masks in PUVs.

The agency’s statement reads: “Our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is showing signs that we are making improvements in bringing down the number of cases. But the virus is still around, it is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant especially in public areas, until such time that we have totally won against COVID-19.”

The DOTr also said it will continue enforcing health and safety protocols. This includes the prohibition of talking or taking phone calls and eating when inside PUVs. Take note, however, that the DOTr’s statement was released over the weekend. If the agency announces any new changes, we’ll keep you posted.

DOTr on the use of face masks in public transport:

