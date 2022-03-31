DOTr warns returning OFWs, arriving passengers of scam One Health Pass website

The dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic reach far outside hospital emergency rooms and crowded public transportation. Unscrupulous individuals are now taking advantage of our newfound dependency on staying connected to prey on unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reminded returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and passengers onboard flights arriving in the country not to fall for a fake One Health Pass (OHP) website that has surfaced online.

DOTr One Health Pass advisory

In case you aren’t familiar with it, the Philippine government is currently requiring all inbound passengers to present an OHP QR code upon entering the country. To get one, you need to provide the OHP website with your basic information together with your flight details and recent travel history.

The entire process should be free, but the fake OHP website will request for payment via credit card. Authorities are reminding everyone not to fall for the trick, and that the official OHP registration portal is at onehealthpass.com.ph.

Besides being duped into making a bogus payment, sending unknown entities your personal information through the scam OHP website may leave you vulnerable to future online attacks. Remember to rely only on official government resources for links and registration instructions. Oh, and spread the word regarding this scam, too.

