Not even illegally-parked food carts will be spared from the MMDA’s wrath

Quick, accessible, and affordable grub? Having a food cart nearby is a convenient thing—provided it has a proper place to operate, of course. This one which has drawn the ire of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija, though, does not.

Nebrija recently took to social media to call out this food truck not just for being parked illegally, but for a number of other violations outside the MMDA’s jurisdiction as well.

Obviously, the massive thing can’t just be left on the side of the road. It isn’t just that, though, as its LPG tank used for cooking is clearly caged and bolted onto the sidewalk. This likely blocks the path of passing pedestrians.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA to implement 11am to 11pm mall hours, prohibit weekday sales for 2022 holidays

Temporary islands, new traffic scheme currently in place at QC Circle exits

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To make matters worse, the establishment’s water and electrical lines are also cemented into the sidewalk. Nebrija also questioned whether or not the food truck has an oil trap as it appears that a pipe underneath the thing leads directly into a drain on the side of the road.

“With this set up, saan kumakain customers? Kung standing nasa kalsada pa rin and if there will be tables and chairs baka aabot na sa center line ng kalsada,” Nebrija asked in his Facebook post.

“Kung sa private subdivision nga palagay ko di papayagan ito how much more sa public roads. Kumusta naman kaya business permit nito. Kapitan, ano na?”

Sad. Hopefully, this food truck can find a proper place to set up shop soon. What’s your take on this matter?

Food cart draws MMDA ire for illegal parking

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.