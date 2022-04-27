Free MRT-3 rides extended until May 30

Metro Manila commuters are in for more savings this May as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced an extension of the MRT-3’s Libreng Sakay program.

Free rides for commuters on the MRT-3 rail line will now last until May 30, 2022. Initially, the program—which celebrates the completion of the MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project—was supposed to end on April 30.

The rail line’s free rides will continue to be available from 4:40am to 10:10pm. As of April 26, more than P7.2 million commuters have taken advantage of the MRT-3 Libreng Sakay program. Management says this initiative is more than just a token of appreciation for the rail line’s passengers, as it allows them to test the MRT-3’s performance, too.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO releases updated list of replacement license plates ready for claiming

LTFRB: Long queues at terminals a result of ‘sabotage’ by provincial bus operators

Continue reading below ↓

Free MRT-3 rides update

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We saw a definite increase in our ridership when we implemented the free rides in MRT-3,” MRT-3 officer-in-charge and director of operations Michael Capati said in a statement.

“So it was also productive on our part because we were able to test the capacity and performance of our fully rehabilitated railway system,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

With the way fuel prices are rising at the moment, finding ways like this to encourage the use of public transportation is a smart move on part of the government. Will you be taking advantage of the MRT-3’s Libreng Sakay program?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.