Senator: Free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites will encourage Filipinos to get jabbed

Will offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites help encourage Filipinos to get jabbed? At least one member of the Philippine Senate believes so.

In a statement, Senator Grace Poe brought up the idea of providing free transportation to vaccination venues as a way to incentivize citizens to get their COVID-19 shots.

“There is a critical need to augment the free transportation made available by the government and private sector to cover more senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and indigent residents in going to the vaccination sites,” Poe said, adding that transportation issues should not be a barrier to health care.

According to Poe, pursuing this idea has two benefits. The first is that, of course, more Filipinos will get vaccinated. The second is that such a service may help provide employment to drivers displaced by the ongoing pandemic.

Poe added that authorities can tap the government’s P5.58 billion service contracting program under the Bayanihan 2 law to make this idea happen, and that the administration “must show it will remain with the people’s side to see them through the entire vaccination process.”

“Trust should be the main component of our vaccination program.”

Makes sense. After all, not everyone has cars here in the Philippines. Further complicating matters is that public transportation currently isn’t running at full capacity. In the US, the government is working with ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft to provide free rides for citizens heading to vaccination sites.

Do you think this idea could work?

