Up to P1.60/L rollback for gas prices this week; diesel price hike of P1.20/L expected

Straight to the point, then: It’s gasoline prices that are set to go down this week by P1.50 to P1.60 per liter, while diesel prices are expected to increase by P1 to P1.20 per liter. These are based on Unioil’s fuel price projections for the period of May 31 to June 6, 2022.

This is something of a reversal of last week’s price movements that saw a P2.30/L rollback for diesel products and a P3.95/L hike for gasoline. As of May 24, the net price increases for gasoline and diesel are P25.55/L and P29.10/L, respectively, according to the Department of Energy.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOF proposal includes P1 hike for petroleum excise tax, imposition of carbon tax

Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, full electric: How will the EV revolution play out in PH?

We’ll update this article throughout the day as other oil firms release announcements on exact fuel price changes.

Continue reading below ↓

In the meantime, you may want to revisit our fuel-saving tips, especially if prices are trending the wrong way for the type of fuel your car requires.

See Also

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.