Unvaxxed, partially vaxxed workers to be banned from public transport 30 days from now

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced another adjustment to Metro Manila’s ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy: 30 days from now, even workers employed in industries and establishments allowed to operate under Alert Level 3 must be fully-vaccinated to use public transportation.

According to the agency, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers have 30 days from today to continue commuting around the nation’s capital via rail lines and public utility vehicles. After the 30-day period, they will no longer be allowed to do so unless they have completed a full series of doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, or Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

The new measure was agreed upon following an inter-agency meeting on January 21 between the DOTr, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“This is to ensure that only those fully protected against COVID-19 are safe from using public transport. Data show that workers who remain unvaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19 are more vulnerable to severe and critical infections,” said DOTr undersecretary for administrative service Artemio Tuazon, adding that the decision is also supposed to support the government’s vaccination drive.

“As jointly decided by the DOLE, DILG and DOTr, workers who will remain unvaccinated 30 days after the announcement are not being barred from their workplaces. They are simply not allowed to use public transportation, but can still use other means such as active transport, private vehicles, or company shuttle services.”

Well, there you have it. If you want to use public transportation to travel to and from your workplace, you need to complete your full series of doses. Do you think 30 days is enough time to get this requirement in order?

