New P2P bus routes: Greenhills-Antipolo and Greenhills-Alabang now open

As far as getting around Metro Manila is concerned, taking a P2P bus is easily one of the more convenient options available.

Agree? Then you’ll be happy to know that a couple of new routes to and from the Greenhills Mall in San Juan City have just been opened.

Rizal Metro Link P2P buses will now ply a new Greenhills-Antipolo (and vice versa) from Monday to Friday. The first trip leaves Robinsons Antipolo for Greenhills Mall at 6am, and the last trip from Robinsons Galleria back to Antipolo departs at 7:20pm.

RRCG Transport P2P buses, meanwhile, have started plying a new Greenhills-Alabang (and vice versa) route as well. Trips will be on Saturdays, with the first bus departing Alabang Town Center (ATC) for Greenhills Mall at 6am. The last trip from Greenhills to ATC is scheduled to leave at 7pm.

The regular fare for the Greenhills-Antipolo route is set at P95, while the regular fare for Greenhills-Alabang is set at P140. Discounted fares for the two routes are set at P76 and P112, respectively.

You can check out the full schedules for these routes in the post at the bottom of this article. Will you be taking advantage of these new P2P bus routes any time soon?

New Greenhills, San Juan City P2P bus routes

