Despite rising fuel prices, I-ACT hopes jeepneys keep plying routes as public service

At the rate local fuel prices are going up these days, it’s hard to blame public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers that take a step back from plying routes. Authorities, though, are appealing to jeepneys to take one for the team.

During a Laging Handa media interview yesterday, Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) chief Charlie Del Rosario was asked about the dwindling number of jeepneys on public roads.

According to the official, the agency has noticed this trend and acknowledged they cannot force PUVs to continue catering to commuters during the local fuel crisis. He urged drivers and operators, however, to continue plying routes, reminding them that it is part of public service.

NEWS STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

MMDA: No new number coding scheme for now as high fuel prices bring down traffic volume

All-new Ford Ranger now open for reservation in PH, starts at P1,198,000

“Meron hong pagbaba sa numero ng pampublikong sasakyan. Of course, hindi naman po natin mapipilit yung ating mga drivers or operators kung yun po ang paniniwala nila. Pero lagi lang po nating alalahanin, at ipinapaalala talaga, na dapat po ay gawin natin na ayon po sa prangkisa na tayo ay magbigay ng serbisyo sa publiko,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“So, ihihiling po natin. Alam niyo po, kasama natin ang LTFRB [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] diyan, nakikiusap po tayo. Binabalanse po nila yung usapin tungkol po sa pagdagdag ng pasahe. Ganun na din po sa ekonomiya, na impact din po sa ating mga mananakay,” the official added, reminding everyone of a P1 provisional fare hike for jeepneys approved just last week.

These are turbulent times we’re living in. Have you been having a harder time getting jeepney rides lately? Share your experience in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.