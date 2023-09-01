No need to be at the airport super early—implementation of new IACAT rules have been put on hold

Anybody with upcoming travel plans has surely heard about the revised departure guidelines released by the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) earlier this month. The new rules were originally set for implementation on September 3, 2023.

But following calls from senators, the implementation of the revised IACAT guidelines has been temporarily suspended.

Coupled with horror stories of hours-long queues and passengers missing flights for not being able to present yearbooks and multiple birth certificates, the release of the revised guidelines—which include a lengthy list of requirements for those leaving on sponsored travel or overseas employment—had people wondering how many hours before their flight they’d have to be at the airport, to make sure they actually get to board the plane.

Senators also questioned the new rules, and approved two unnumbered resolutions to halt their implementation, calling them “unreasonable and misplaced as a solution to prevent human trafficking.”

In response, the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a press release on Thursday, August 31, to temporarily suspend the implementation of the revised IACAT guidelines.

“[I]n light of recent concerns raised by our esteemed senators and to address the importance of transparency and public consultation, the Secretary of Justice, Jesus Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla, has deemed it necessary to thoroughly clarify the issues surrounding the revised guidelines to both the senators and the public,” it read.

“The Department of Justice acknowledges the vital role of our esteemed senators as representatives of the people, entrusted with safeguarding the rights and welfare of our citizens. It is our duty to address their concerns and provide them with the necessary information and clarifications.

“All existing rules and guidelines remain in place until further notice.”

DOJ and IACAT are now waiting for a chance to present their side to the Senate, Remulla told ABS-CBN News: “Unang-una, 97 percent of the people will not be affected by these questions to be asked based on the guidelines,” Remulla said. “Two to three percent at the most ang pwede maapektuhan diyan. Basic requirements talaga ang ating gusto lang mangyari dito. But of course, the people are complaining. We listen, we heed the call of the people to review so we’re doing that in the spirit of transparency and we will tell the Senate what we think is really the problem here.

“And of course, most of it would be, ang talagang problema diyan minsan, yung ugali na mismo minsan ng Immigration officers. Kaya ngayon, nag-usap kami ni Commissioner Tansingco na ang training nila, reminders kung paano mag-handle ng situations where questions have to be asked.”