MMDA catches Ford Mustang sporting illegal license plates

There are violations that motorists probably don’t know about, such as the ones on this list. Some of these are uncommon, so that’s understandable. Violations involving license plates, however, are a different story.

A plate is used mainly for identification, so it should show the registered license plate of the vehicle it’s attached to. In case the vehicle’s plate still isn’t available—whether it’s because of lapses on the side of the government or not—then the corresponding conduction sticker should be there in its place.

It’s that plain and simple. That’s what makes blatant violations like the one pictured here completely inexcusable. And utterly stupid.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

DOTr’s proposed P4.5-B automated fare-collection system will let you pay via debit, credit cards

Why Filipinos should stop settling for the sad state of PH public transportation

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently caught a white Ford Mustang sporting a customized rear plate that read ‘2 JOINTS.’ It showed neither the conduction sticker nor the actual registered plate number of the vehicle.

Continue reading below ↓

Upon apprehension, the owner claimed that his bank has yet to give him his car’s plates. However, the original receipt of registration showed that the car already had a license plate. To make things worse, the owner had already removed the conduction stickers on both front and rear windshields, so there really was no way to identify the vehicle even if it did have the correct plate up front.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Speaking of windshields, the Mustang’s front windshield was also cracked, adding to its sheer lack of roadworthiness. As one person in the comments section said: “From two joints to two violations real quick.” That did crack us up, no pun intended.

Anyway, let this be a warning to all of you aftermarket junkies out there. Get all the mods you want, but please, do away with custom plates like these.

MMDA apprehends Ford Mustang with illegal license plates:

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.