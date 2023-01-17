Illegally parked vehicles worsen waste management problems—not just traffic—in PH

The government has been continuously clamping down illegally parked vehicles specifically illegally parked vehicles, around the metro to help ease traffic congestion in the city. What many of us don’t realize, however, is that these road obstructions don’t just worsen traffic—other issues such as waste management are also affected.

In a recent social media post, Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija shared a photo showing heaps of trash on the road. Apparently, the owner of the illegally parked vehicle that used to be there was saying his car has only been there for a day—the bucketload of litter underneath it suggested it was there for a much longer period.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Is the new Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid the next big thing in the subcompact-MPV segment?

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S to get new features and a P70k price bump

We’re not saying that there wouldn’t have been any litter on the road had it been left clear. Trash may have still found its way onto the street, but at the very least, it would’ve been seen and cleaned up more easily without a car in the way.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Now, just take a second to imagine if every single road in the metro had at least one illegally parked car hiding anything close to this much garbage underneath. Looks pretty bad, huh? Really, there’s no wonder our streets are always flooded.

Anyway, we just hope all these will at least make some of you guys think twice before illegally parking your car on the side of the road. Let’s do our part to keep our thoroughfares clean and traffic-free.

Illegally parked vehicles collecting litter on the street:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos