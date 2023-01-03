LTO issues 90-day suspension on license of jeepney driver in Parañaque incident

It looks like it’s a busy start for the Land Transportation Office (LTO) this year. The LTO has now released its statement regarding a recent incident in Parañaque City involving a jeepney driver and a pedestrian.

The agency has now issued a 90-day suspension on the driver’s license of the jeepney driver in the viral video. It initially released a show-cause order against the driver named Leonilo Aque for his alleged failure to yield the right of way to a person crossing the road.

The LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division’s latest statement reads: “Considering that during the hearing Mr. Aque affirmed that he is the assigned driver of the subject motor vehicle and admitted that he hit/bumped a pedestrian during the incident. Thus, his professional driver’s license is hereby preventively suspended for a period of 90 days prohibiting him to drive any motor vehicle due to the gravity/severity of his acts as a driver.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Gymkhana legend and DC Shoes co-founder Ken Block has passed away

Our 10 favorite Ken Block moments

“Hawak ng isang drayber ng pampasaherong sasakyan hindi lamang ang kanyang sariling buhay at ng kanyang mga pasahero kundi maging ng mga tao na nasa kalsada,” said LTO chief Jay Art Tugade. Kung hindi magiging maingat at hindi ire-respeto ang pedestrian lane, ilalagay nito sa alanganin ang ibang tao tulad ng nangyari sa Parañaque City.



“Magsilbi sana itong paalala rin sa ating mga drayber na namamasada na bagamat gusto nating kumita, responsibilidad din natin ang kaligtasan ng mga nasa lansangan.”

You can check out the LTO’s statement in its entirety below. Do you think this was the right move from the agency?

LTO suspends driver’s license of jeepney driver in Parañaque City incident:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos