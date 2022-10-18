PH transport groups propose rush hour surge pricing for jeepneys

Filipino commuters may be in for more expenses if local transport groups get their way.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has bared that it received a proposal to impose rush hour surge pricing for traditional and modern jeepneys.

The agency says this petition was submitted by Pasang Masda, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), at Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO). Under the proposal, the fare for jeepneys will be increased during peak hours to help operators adjust to the rising price of fuel.

“Nauunawaan ng pamunuan ng LTFRB ang hinaing ng mga drayber at mga operator na itaas muli ang pamasahe dulot nang patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo,” the LTFRB said in a statement.

“Bukod diyan, naiintindihan din ng LTFRB ang panawagan ng mga komyuter na ang muling pagtaas ng pamasahe ay lalong magpapahirap sa pang-araw araw na gastusin.”

According to the LTFRB, implementing such a scheme will have an “inflationary effect” on the country’s economy. The agency added that it will set the proposal aside in the meantime for further study.

“Patuloy ang LTFRB sa pag-aaral ng mga petisyong inihahain sa ahensya at iba pang mga polisiya para sa kapakanan ng mga driver, operator, at mga pasahero,” the statement ends.

