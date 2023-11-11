JoyRide launches new ‘Super Taxi’ service

Ahead of the December holidays, ride-hailing and transport service provide JoyRide Philippines has launched a new service called the JoyRide Super Taxi, which it says can be hailed directly on the street or through a booking on the app.

The Super Taxis are Toyota Veloz units with a black paint job. According to JoyRide, they take inspiration from the JPN Taxi, which are hybrid-powered vehicles developed by Toyota for the Japanese market and loosely related to the Toyota Sienta. A total of 25 Super Taxis will be deployed in Metro Manila, “with plans to rapidly increase its fleet next year,” says the company.

Though the Veloz is a seven-seater as standard, the JoyRide Super Taxi will feature a five-seat capacity as well as an “in-cabin infotainment system.”

PHOTO BY JoyRide Philippines

“The public can enjoy all these features...without any fare increase, as the service will still be classified as a regular metered taxi or what we call ‘De-Metrong Kasundo,’” said Noli Eala, JoyRide senior vice president for corporate affairs.

“We have high hopes for the Super Taxi service and look forward to the positive response from commuters as they experience this new and exciting offering from JoyRide.”

Currently, the company’s other offerings include motorcycle-taxi and delivery services, JoyRide Car, and JoyRide Taxi Cab via a network of over 30,000 rider- and driver-partners. Services are available in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Cebu, and Baguio City, and set to expand in Pampanga and Ilocos Norte.