Yet again, LTO releases new driver’s license renewal schedule, validity extensions

As expected, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has again released new driver’s license renewal schedules and validity extension. This comes after a writ of preliminary injunction was issued against its plastic card supply deal last month, effectively halting the deliveries of new cards.

According to the LTO’s latest advisory, the remaining card supply is enough for the renewal and printing of driver’s licenses that expired in June. Driver’s licenses expiring from November 2023 onwards will be valid until April 2024.

Check out the new renewal schedule below:

LTO driver’s license renewal schedule as of November 2023

Driver’s licenses that expired from April 1 to 30, 2023 – should have been renewed by November 6, 2023 Driver’s licenses that expired from May 1 to 31, 2023 – renew within November 1 to 30, 2023 Driver’s licenses that expired from June 1 to 30, 2023 – renew within December 1 to 31, 2023

PHOTO BY LTO on Facebook

If your driver’s license expired anytime from April to June, and you’ve already renewed it but have been issued a temporary paper license, you may get in touch with the LTO branch that processed your renewal to inquire if your actual license card is ready for pickup.

If you miss your renewal schedule, you will be charged late renewal penalties.

In early October, when the LTO resumed taking deliveries of plastic cards and expected the supply to normalize, it published a driver’s license renewal schedule that included deadlines for licenses that expired from July to September 2023. The latest announcement does not say anything about July to October expired driver’s licenses. We are reaching out to the agency for clarification.

LTO advisory on adjusted driver’s license validity and renewal:

