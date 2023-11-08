Gogoro opens new Experience Center in Makati, to launch electric scooters next month

Earlier this year, Gogoro officially entered the market through its partnership with

Ayala Corporation, Globe, and 917Ventures. The Taiwanese company marked its arrival with a pilot program with Globe employees before it starts selling its electric scooters at the end of the year.

Well, the end of the year is here, and Gogoro is now gearing up for a full launch. It has confirmed that sales of its first two models—the Delight and the Supersport—will begin next month. Along with this announcement, it also opened the new Gogoro Experience Center at Greenbelt in Makati City.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

This facility is the first and only (so far) Gogoro Experience Center outside Taiwan. It features the brand’s two aforementioned models on display together with the Viva. While the latter won’t be for sale here, we were told Gogoro will be launching a new model similar to the Viva which will then be sold in the Philippines, so consider this a preview.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

The facility also features a fully functional Go Station, and here, visitors can experience Gogoro’s battery-swapping technology themselves. You can take out the batteries from the Gogoro Delight on display, insert them into the station, and wait for two replacement batteries to pop out. This showcases just how seamless it is to use Gogoro’s swappable batteries.

The Gogoro Experience Center also has branded merchandise and accessories on display. Unlike most e-bikes and electric scooters in the market, Gogoro’s two-wheelers are actually customizable with OE parts, which is pretty cool.

Gogoro has yet to announce the pricing of its upcoming models, but we’ll be sure to keep you guys posted once we receive word on them. For now, you can check out more photos of the brand’s newest facility below. Entrance here is free, guys.

More photos of the Gogoro Experience Center:

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag