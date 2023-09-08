Here’s how temporary driver’s licenses should look, says the LTO

As we’ve reported, the validity of driver’s licenses expiring within the period of April 3, 2023, to April 1, 2024, is extended until April 2, 2024.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) says the validity extension covers all driver’s and conductor’s licenses, and that no penalty will be collected for the renewal of the licenses until April 2 next year. An official memorandum has been released to authorize the extension, with the LTO assuring that it will be widely disseminated among various enforcer groups like the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and local government units.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO revokes driver’s license of ex-cop Wilfredo Gonzales

These toll plazas will be part of the cashless toll collection dry run beginning September 8

The same memorandum also covers the format of temporary driver’s licenses in cases where a motorist still applies for renewal. Check it out below:

Format of LTO temporary driver’s license

A screenshot of the driver’s license card (front and back) shall be printed at the back of the official receipt (see main image) The official receipt shall be stamped or printed with “Valid as temporary driver’s license until plastic card is released” The name of the issuing office as well as the contact personnel, contact number, and email address shall be indicated The official receipt shall include the releasing officer’s name and signature

The memorandum clearly states that “the old or expired driver’s license card shall be returned to the owner and shall be valid until the new plastic card is released.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com.ph

The LTO has been unable to process driver’s license cards since mid-August, when its card supply agreement was put under a temporary restraining order (TRO). Should the injunction be lifted and the agency’s supply of plastic cards becomes sufficient, it will advise motorists via a separate memorandum when they can proceed to the LTO for renewal applications.